Mrs. Sharon Burton Begley was born November 2, 1950 & departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence, Manchester, Ky. She was 69 years old. Sharon was born in Leslie Co., Ky the daughter of the late Gran Burton & Bessie Bowling Burton. Sharon was of the Baptist faith and was a life-long resident of Leslie & Clay County. She adored taking care of her treasured grandchildren. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Bobby & Raymond Burton, sister; Eula Wesley & great grandchild; Javonn Taylor. Mrs. Sharon Burton Begley leaves the following relatives surviving: two cherished sons; Justus Begley of Manchester, Ky., Todd Burton of the Elkhorn section of Hyden, Ky., one beloved daughter; Shaina Begley of Manchester, Ky., one beloved brother; Estill Martin Burton of the Elkhorn section of Hyden, Ky., four beloved sisters; Betty Wilson of Indiana, Emma Hamilton, Beulah Morris, Edna Fleener all of the Elkhorn Section of Hyden, Ky., 6 treasured grandchildren, 5 treasured great grandchildren & a host of other relatives and friends. You may leave your condolences for the family @ www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
TIME AND PLACE OF FUNERAL: A PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE CONDUCTED AT A LATER DATE
PLACE OF INTERMENT: Jeff M. Begley Cemetery, Elkhorn Section of Hyden, Ky.
