Sharon Collins, 43 departed this life on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at her home. She was born on Saturday, August 12, 1978 in Hyden, Kentucky to Howard Collins and Janet (Eversole) Collins.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Bethany Woods and husband Johnathan, Makayla Whittemore and husband Caleb, Benjamin Henson, and Isabella Henson; her grandchildren: Jaxson Collins, Lilly Collins and Arianna Whittemore; her father and her mother: Howard and Janet Collins; her lifelong partner: Ben Henson; her sisters: Sabrina Diane Collins, Samantha Gail Collins, and Sheila Faye Collins, and her half-sister: Melissa Diane Marcum.
She is preceded in death by her sister: Sherry Kaye Collins.
Funeral Services for Sharon Collins will be conducted on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Hoskins Cemetery on Double Creek in the Arnett’s Fork Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.