Sharon Gayle Blakley was born November 10, 1967, in Cincinnati, OH and departed this life Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, at the age of 54. She was the daughter of the late Clarence (Junior) King and Rosemary (Bowman) King.
Sharon is survived by four children, Jeffrey King of Charlotte, N.C., Michael (Crystal) Mueller of Corydon, IN, Jeremiah Mueller of Tyner, KY and Emily (Scott) Wright of Louisville, KY. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Jeremiah & Bella Mueller, Emma & Nora Wright and Landon Mueller.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was also preceded in death by her husband, William Blakley.
Graveside services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Clay County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
