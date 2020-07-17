Shawn Nicley, age 35, of London, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 8 years, Whitney McFerron Nicley; his parents, David Nicley and Melissa Thomas Young; his daughter, Layla Brielle Nicley; four siblings, James Nicley, Dillan Nicley, Isaiah Nicley, and Eli Nicley, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Shawn worked for Senture as a customer service representative. He attended Old Salem Baptist Church. Shawn was a loving father and husband. He was an avid sports fan. He loved the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the UK Wildcats. He also enjoyed watching professional wrestling. Shawn loved playing sports with his brothers and father and spending time with his friends and family. His daughter Layla was his pride and joy.
Funeral services for Shawn Nicley will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Craig Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The pallbearers will be James Nicley, Dillan Nicley, Caleb Earls, J. B. McFadden, Chris Grady and Jordan Tyree. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020 beginning at beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
