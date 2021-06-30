Shawnah Murphy, 39, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, June 27th, at her home.
Shawnah was born in Lexington, KY on May 18, 1982, a daughter of Gary and Betty Smith Hubbard.
She is survived by her husband, Truman Murphy; her parents, Gary and Betty Hubbard, and her children: Anthony Jacob Smith, Austin Garrett Smith, Dylan Bradley Smith, and Mylee Murphy, all of Manchester.
Shawnah is also survived by her a brother, Jason Travis Hubbard of Lakeland, FL, and a special friend, Eddie Swafford.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 1st at Britton Funeral Home, with George Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Speed Smith Cemetery on Brightshade.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 1st at Britton Funeral Home.
