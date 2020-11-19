Shayla Briella Henson the 3 month old daughter of Donald Dewayne Henson and Lonzie Elizabeth Henson passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky.
She leaves to mourn her passing her parents: Donald Dewayne Henson and Lonzie Elizabeth Henson, paternal grandmother: Connie Henson, maternal grandmother: Tina Henson and maternal grandfather: Russell Philpot. Also surviving is her aunt: Marlena Bays and her husband Jerome, her uncles: Jamie Henson, Russell Henson, Jessie Gilliam, aunt: Jennifer Wagers and Tonya Marable and her husband James, her uncles: Adam Wagers and Russell Jewell and his wife Gretchen and these brothers and sisters: Caylee Henson, Emma Henson, Elvilena Williams, Breanna Henson, Peyton Reece, Addalyn Henson, Abigail Henson and Brentley Henson.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather: James Henson and her maternal great grandmother: Myrtle Philpot.
Services for Shayla Briella Henson will be conducted on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Don Hubbard will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Bays and Roark Cemetery in the Ham Hollow Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
