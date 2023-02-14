Sheena Napier, age 39 of Manchester was born in Clay County, KY on July 27, 1983 to the late Justice and Rita Wagers Napier and departed this life on Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home. She was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed making people feel good and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, a brother: Terry Napier; and a sister: Mamie Henson-Napier preceded her in death.
Sheena is survived by a loving sister: Kimberly Napier of Goose Rock; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Ms. Sheena Napier will be conducted in the Garrard Pentecostal Church on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Paul Mitchell, Rev. George Roberts, and Rev. Lile Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery with Michael North, John Gibson, John Gibson, Jr., Dalton Gibson, Clarence Henson, Jr., and Chandler Henson serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends will be received at the Garrad Pentecostal Church on Wednesday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2.
To the loving family of Ms. Sheena Napier, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
