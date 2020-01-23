Sheila Bowling, age 58 departed this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her daughter’s home. She was born on Wednesday, January 17, 1962 in Manchester, Kentucky to Earnest and Ola Gibson Ruth. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Ola Renae Warren, her sons: Josh Bowling and Charles Bowling, her grandchildren: Jasmine Warren, Briella Warren and Brooke Bowling. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Wayne Ruth of Fortville, Indiana, Betty Depew of Greenwood, Indiana, Diane Ruth of Manchester, Stevie Ruth of Manchester and Darlene Ruth of Manchester.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Earnest and Ola Ruth, her husband: Owen Bowling and her sisters: Alice Hacker, Deborah Botkins, Sue Sizemore and Marlene Ruth.
A celebration of life for Sheila Bowling will be conducted on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Wagers and Bro. John “Bub” Owens will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Harts Branch Cemetery in the Harts Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.