Sheila Dawn Bowling Pennington, age 54 departed this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Thursday, September 9, 1965 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Stanley and Sallie Garrison Bowling. She was former executive secretary for the Department of Agriculture and a member of the Gray Fork Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her mother: Sallie Bowling, her sister: Scarlett Napier and her husband Craig, her brother: Brent Bowling and his wife Carey, her nieces: Brittany Wray and her husband Zac, Andrea Bishop and her husband Clay and Tatum Bowling, her great nephew: Graham Wray and her great niece: Gilliam Wray, her fur baby: Charlie and her stepson: Terry Godsey.
She is preceded in death by her father: Stanley Bowling and her husband: Earl Pennington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bishop Baby Adoption Fund.
Funeral Services for Sheila Dawn Bowling Pennington will be conducted on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Clay Bishop and Rev. Scott Emond will be presiding. Visitation will be held on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
