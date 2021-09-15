Sheila Kay Bowling, 55, of Oneida, KY, passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, September 12th, 2021.
She was a lifelong resident of Clay County born to Bige and Ethel Hensley of Oneida, KY.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, David Bowling and her fur baby, MoMo.
Also surviving are the following siblings: Gayle Hamilton (Ronnie) of Dry Ridge, KY, Linda Garrett (Rusty) of Carrollton, KY, Stanley Gilbert (Connie) of London, KY, Billy Joe Hensley (Lisa) of Manchester, KY, and Lonnie Hensley (Becky) of Oneida, KY.
She is also survived by her self-appointed son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Robyn Helton, and granddaughter, Mattie Helton.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Bige and Ethel Hensley; her brother, Larry Hensley; and her sister, Lisa Henson.
She was a member of Straightway Church and Rockhouse Valley Church.
Sheila was well respected in the community and will be sadly missed by those who were blessed enough to know her.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 16th at the Lincoln Gilbert Cemetery in Oneida, KY, with Wade England officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
