Shelvia Jean Fugate, age 77, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021.
She leaves behind two siblings, Benny Fugate & wife Susan, Norma Berry & Ray; a special niece, Joyce Deaton, plus a host of nieces, nephews, and other friends and family to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Manervia McKee Fugate; nine siblings, Mary Whitaker, Lloyd Fugate, Matilda Fugate, Joyce Brummett, Irvin Fugate, George Fugate, Paul Fugate, Ruby Perkins, R.L. Fugate.
Shelvia was a retired dietary aid having worked at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly. She was a member of Manchester Christian Church. Shelvia loved to work in the garden and tend to her flowers. She also enjoyed fishing. She loved her family passionately.
Funeral services for Shelvia Jean Fugate will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Davidson Cemetery in Hindman, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 12, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
She leaves behind two siblings, Benny Fugate & wife Susan, Norma Berry & Ray; a special niece, Joyce Deaton, plus a host of nieces, nephews, and other friends and family to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Manervia McKee Fugate; nine siblings, Mary Whitaker, Lloyd Fugate, Matilda Fugate, Joyce Brummett, Irvin Fugate, George Fugate, Paul Fugate, Ruby Perkins, R.L. Fugate.
Shelvia was a retired dietary aid having worked at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly. She was a member of Manchester Christian Church. Shelvia loved to work in the garden and tend to her flowers. She also enjoyed fishing. She loved her family passionately.
Funeral services for Shelvia Jean Fugate will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Davidson Cemetery in Hindman, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 12, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Shelvia Fugate, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.