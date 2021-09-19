Sherdain Sizemore age 76, of Manchester, passed away Friday, September 17th, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London.
Sherdain is survived by his loving wife Jolena Sizemore and the following children Rick Sizemore (Shirley), Tina Mayfield (Terry), Tim Sizemore, and Cory Collins, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Trinity Collins, Trenton Wayne Collins, Riley Sizemore, Zach Siler, Cheyenne Mayfield, Brianne Yates, and Heather Stonecipher, and these great-grandchildren: Aubrey Collins, Kinsley Collins, Sadie Siler, Alyssa Stonecipher, Abigail Stonecipher, Alena Stonecipher, and Jamreson Yates.
He is further survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Sherdain is preceded in death by his parents George and Cora Sizemore and the following brothers and sisters: Jimmy Sizemore, Leamon Sizemore, Delia Lipps, Gladys Hacker, and Hazel Grubb.
The funeral service for Sherdain will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Stanley Davidson, and Ronnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday, September 20th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
