A candidate for Clay County Sheriff is behind bars.
Hiram Marcum, 54, of Manchester, was lodged in jail Tuesday morning during a traffic stop by chief deputy sheriff Clifton Jones. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when deputies conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions.
During a background check on Marcum, it discovered he was operating the motor vehicle on a DUI Suspended License. It was also confirmed that the subject had a Clay County Criminal Summons along with a No Bail Warrant out of Montgomery County. During the search deputies located an assortment of narcotics. He was charged with:
• Driving on Dui Suspended License -2nd Off.
• Possession of Controlled Substance First Degree
• Theft By Deception- Including Cold Checks (Warrant)
• Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree (Summons)
