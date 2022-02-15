A candidate for Clay County Sheriff is behind bars.

Hiram Marcum, 54, of Manchester, was lodged in jail Tuesday morning during a traffic stop by chief deputy sheriff Clifton Jones.  The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when deputies conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. 

During a background check on Marcum, it discovered he was operating the motor vehicle on a DUI Suspended License. It was also confirmed that the subject had a Clay County Criminal Summons along with a No Bail Warrant out of Montgomery County. During the search deputies located an assortment of narcotics. He was charged with:

• Driving on Dui Suspended License -2nd Off.

• Possession of Controlled Substance First Degree

• Theft By Deception- Including Cold Checks (Warrant)

• Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree (Summons)

Recommended for you