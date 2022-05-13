A candidate for Clay County Sheriff is behind bars and under indictment.
Hiram Marcum, 54, was lodged in the Clay Detention Center Thursday on an indictment warrant stemming from his arrest on February 15th
The grand jury returned five counts of wanton endangerment 1st, police officer; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; possession of a controlled substance 3rd and possession of a controlled substance 1st.
The indictment states Marcum endangered the life of Chief Deputy Clifton Jones while attempting to make a traffic stop.
During a search of his vehicle and person, the drug Gabapentin, a schedule IV narcotic, was found in his possession along with Hydrocodone.
He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond while awaiting arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.