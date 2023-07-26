For the last several months, thefts have run rampant in the Garrard business area.
Local businesses such as Hibbard Truck Parts, Hot Rods and G&S Gravel have all been victims. The construction company working at the bridge on U.S. 421 has been victimized also.
That came to an end last week as Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson made three arrests in the case.
“We’ve spent a lot of hours working on this,” the sheriff said. “Hopefully this will put an end to the crime spree.”
Dalton Howard, 19, no address given, now faces three charges of criminal mischief 1st degree and public intoxication. While on patrol due to the theft increase, deputy Justin Shepherd located Howard and found him under the influence.
While being interviewed about the thefts, the sheriff said Howard admitted to the crimes and gave names of others who participated.
“We’ve also arrested two other individuals involved,” the sheriff added.
Warrants for criminal mischief 2nd were served on James T. Smith, 40, of Goings Lane in London, and Albert Gilliam, 49, of Manchester, for their involvement.
The sheriff said more arrests could be pending.
