The recent federal indictments over cock fighting shed a black eye on the Clay County Sheriff’s Department by claiming two of the accused were former employees, but there’s one problem—it’s simply just not true.
The indictment claims Beachel Collett, 28, of Oneida, and Lester Collett, 25, of Manchester, are former employees of the department, an allegation Sheriff Patrick Robinson denies.
“Those men have never at any point worked for this department in any capacity,” the sheriff said. “Not as an employee nor as a confidential informant.”
The sheriff says he’s reached out to federal authorities to see why they were listed as employees but cannot get an answer.
“The two men are accused of assisting others at various fights,” he said. “I have no idea why they were listed as employees.”
Former sheriff’s Angie Johnson and Kevin Johnson said they were not employed by them either.
According to records at the Clay County Clerk’s office, neither Beachel or Lester Collett have ever been listed as a deputy or holding a deputy sheriff bond. Kentucky statutes require all deputies to fill a bond and entered on the county clerk order book.
