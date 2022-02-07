Photo 1
Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is requesting any information the public may have in regards to a recent fire that was set to a school bus located at the Clay County Bus Garage off of South Highway 421.
The incident occurred approximately 2:00 AM on February 4, 2022. If you have any information pertaining to these events please contact the Clay County Sheriff Office.
Detective Jeff Kelsey is in charge of investigation.
Photo 2

Recommended for you