Sheriff warns of possible scam

Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is warning people of a possible scam involving local funeral homes.

Sheriff Robinson said he was contacted by Rominger Funeral Home about the scam.

According to officials, the scammer is calling families of people who recently died and demanding bank information for payment with funeral bills.

Wes Rominger, Vice President with Rominger Funeral Home, said the funeral home would never contact a family about payment over the phone.

 

