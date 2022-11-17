Sherrie L. McDowell 1948-2022 Sherrie L. McDowell, 74, of Cheyenne passed away November 11, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born April 20, 1948 in Manchester, KY to Alonzo and Madge Loudeen Garrison. She married Gary McDowell on July 11, 1970 in Uravan, Colorado. Sherrie began her teaching career at St. Mary's High School and transitioned to Laramie County School District #1 as a homebound teacher. She finished as an English teacher at Central High School. She was a member on CTEA, WEA and NEA. Sherrie is survived by her husband, Gary McDowell of Cheyenne; son, Marc (Tina) McDowell of Cheyenne; grandchildren Jacob (Alyssa) , London and Lily Perry-Tatem; and great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Charlene Muirhead, Joyce Ann Hoevener, Dorothy Blake and Elaine Oliver. Services will be held at noon on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
