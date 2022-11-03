Sherry Henson, age 54 departed this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Florence Park Care Center in Florence, KY. She was born on Tuesday, November 28, 1967 in Marion County, Indiana to Monroe and Evelyn (Shelton) Roark.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Penny Sue Smith and Larry Wayne Smith; these grandchildren: Whitney Paige Smith, Autumn Nicole Bowling, Dakota Smith, Gracie Lynn Asher and two great grandchildren: Madalynn Blake Hensley and Everleigh Jayde Hensley. Also surviving are the following brothers and sister: Calvin Roark, Monroe Jr Roark, Glenn Roark and Tina Hacker.
Funeral Services for Sherry Henson will be conducted on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ken Bolin will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery in the Goose Rock Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
