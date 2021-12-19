Sherry Sparks, age 61, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Saturday, December 18th, 2021 at Adventhealth Manchester.
Sherry is survived by her brother Bobby Joe Sparks and his wife Phyllis of Manchester, her nephews: Donald Sparks and wife Gretta, Anthony Sparks and wife Toni, Robby Sparks and wife Misty Posey, and Steven "Boo" Sparks and wife Stephanie, her sister-in-law Betty Jean Walker, and dog Bandit.
She is also survived by the following great-nieces and nephews, Shelby, Kailey, Kaydon, Kendra, Josiah, Gage, Jeremiah, Brooke, and Axel.
In addition to her parents Sherry is preceded in death by her brothers Donnie Ray Sparks, Elmer Sparks Jr., and one sister Debbie Sparks.
The funeral service for Sherry will be held 2 PM Tuesday December 21st, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Kevin Napier and Michael Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in the Sparks Family Cemetery at Big Creek. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Tuesday until the funeral hour.
