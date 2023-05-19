Sheryl Annette Rockholt Mickel went to be with her Lord and family in heaven on May 16, 2023 at 10:27 a.m. She was born in Dayton at Rhea Medical Center on July 4, 1961.
Sheryl spent most of her life in Rhea County before moving to Cleveland, TN in 1993. She moved back to Dayton to live with her daughter, Tabatha, and her family in 2019. She enjoyed planting flowerbeds, days at the lake with her family fishing and shopping with her sister, Teresa. She went to school up to 10th grade and went on to become an excellent homemaker and housewife for 40 years. Sheryl will be missed by her family for her sense of humor and laughter.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Mickel; by her father, Bobbie Rockholt; by her mother and step-father, Judy (Burchard) Pfunk and Tommie Pfunk; and by her brother, David Rockholt.
She is survived by her daughter, Tabatha Francisco (Tim) Coleman of Dayton; by her son, Kenneth J. (Nancy) Mickel of Manchester, KY; by her four grandchildren, Jazzmen Mickel of Dayton, Koby Mickel of Manchester, KY, Derrick Coleman of Dayton, and Sha-Lynn (Trendon) Keen of Manchester, KY; by her four great-grandchildren; by her sister, Teresa (Steve) Swearengin of Benton, TN; by her special niece and nephew, Shaun Mickel of Bybee, TN, and Tenika Swearengin of Etowah; and by her two great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Funeral service for Sheryl will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Bob Schafer and Rev. Steve Reid officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 40 years, Kenneth D. Mickel, at Rhea Memory Gardens with a white dove release.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Gabby Erwin with Hearth Hospice for her care.
Please share your memories and photos of Sheryl on her online guest register at www.vanderwallfh.com.
The family is being cared for by Vanderwall Funeral Home in Dayton, TN, where they will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after 5:00 p.m.
