Shirley A. Stevens, age 86 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Advent Health Manchester. She was born on Monday, March 8, 1937 in Jackson County, Kentucky to Delbert King and Hattie (Moore) King Stevens. She worked to upholster furniture and a member of the Church of God Worship Center.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Donald Stevens and wife Beverly, Connie Hacker and Pamela Morgan and husband Russell; these grandchildren: Donnie Stevens, Jennifer Hacker, Brad Stevens, Denise Rogers, Travis Morgan and great grandchildren: Patrick Hinkle, Matthew Hobbs, Peyton Stevens, Cassie Stevens, Hannah Stevens, Ava Stevens, Hope Stevens, Isaiah Stevens and Jacob Rogers and one sister: Nora Neeley.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Jesse Stevens; her parents: Delbert King and Hattie Stevens and one brother: Robert W. King.
Funeral Services for Shirley A. Stevens will be conducted on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brad Stevens and Donnie Stevens will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Adams Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 11:30 A. M. until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.