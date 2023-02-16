Shirley Ann Combs passed away unexpectedly February 14th at the age of 70 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was surrounded by her loved ones who mourn the loss of a beloved wife, mother, and “Nana”.
Shirley was a warm, friendly person who never met a stranger. Born Sept. 5, 1952, she was a lifelong resident of Manchester, Ky, working for the Clay County School System in multiple cafeterias, for over 30 years. Cooking was her passion, and nothing gave her greater joy than nourishing friends and family with her food, and spreading joy with her jokes and laughter. Her legendary chicken and dumplings being the much-requested centerpiece of many a church potluck, as she was a devoted member of several Holiness congregations throughout her life. As her health declined, so did her ability to cook and her attendance at Heritage holiness Church. But she passed along her love of God and food to her daughters, and several “adopted” grandkids, teaching them to cook in her kitchen to the sound of gospel music. No one ever left her home with their stomachs empty or their spirits down, Shirley made it her mission to fill both.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased in death by her brother Freddie Markel. She is survived by her beloved brothers, Henry and George Markel. She leaves behind Lawrence, her devoted husband of 52 years, her daughters, Juanita Combs Swanson and Vickie Combs, and many nieces and nephews. Never blessed with grandkids of their own Shirley and Lawrence extended their heart and home to their “bonus” grandchildren: Ashley and John Root, Zeke Henson, Hanna Dunaway, and Gracie Henson. Which led to the bonus great-grandchildren, Maddie Root and Jocelyn Henson. Her last years were spent happily surrounded by her extended family who affectionately called Shirley, “Nana”.
