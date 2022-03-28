Shirley Hudson, 81, of Sextons Creek, KY, passed away Saturday, March 26th, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Shirley was born in Oneida, KY on March 16, 1941, a daughter of the late Chester and Rhoda Peters Hoskins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Gene Hudson.
Shirley is survived by her son, Gary Hudson of Sestons Creek.
She is also survived by her sister, Fern Byrd of South Lebanon, OH; her two brothers: Elmer Hoskins of Island City, and Gerald Hoskins of Vincent, KY; and by a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers and sister: Earl Hoskins, Leon Hoskins, and Christine Hoskins.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 1st at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Hoskins Cemetery in Sextons Creek, KY.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, April 1st at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.