Mrs. Shirley Ruth Harris Hatchett, 75, went to be with her lord and savior Friday, July 28, 2023. A private celebration of her life was held to honor her wishes.
Mrs. Shirley was born in Oneida, Kentucky to the late Robert and Alma Harris on July 11, 1948. Shirley was a hard working woman who strived to provide for those she loved. Shirley served as an insurance administrator for Cigna for countless years. She was a woman who loved life and lived with compassion for others. In fact, throughout her own cancer treatment she would encourage other patients to continue to battle and to keep the faith. Shirley was a fighter and fought hard for many years, but refused to let anyone see her struggles as she wanted to teach those she loved about perseverance.
Shirley would often times be found at home or appointments with a puzzle book in her hands or watching her favorite shows. Shirley loved her family and would spend every moment with them if given the opportunity. Her family was her safe place and she shared countless memories and laughs while passing down her wisdom. While, she loved her family she still needed to escape with her friends off to Jekyll and Saint Simons Island once a year for their friendship retreat. Nothing brought such peace to Shirley like the sound of the ocean waves crashing ashore and the sun shine beaming down. While she loved her family and friends, nothing compares to the love she possessed for her personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Shirley praised her savior through the good, bad, and ugly and kept the faith as we are all commanded. She never saw a situation as a burden but rather a chapter to her living testimony. Shirley will always be remembered for her unwavering faith, love, compassion and wisdom by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, there awaiting for her at the gates of heaven with open arms was her brother, Vernon Harris.
Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, John Hatchett; children: Dana DeLoach (Jason) and Derrick Hatchett (Davita); grandchildren: Austin Tidwell, Dustin Tidwell, Abby Hatchett, and Ayden Hatchett; life long friends: Chris Daniels (Bobby) and Linda Evans (Jerry), and a host of extended friends and family.
The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society, PO BOX 6704, Hagerstown, MD. 21741
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.