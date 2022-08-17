Shirley Wagers, age 66 departed this life on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born on Sunday, September 18, 1955 in Red Bird to Hughie and Allie Hollen Wagers.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Ricky Wagers and his wife Shonia, her grandchildren: Anthony Wagers and his wife Brianna, Austin Wagers and Alex Wagers, her great grandchild: Mason Wagers and her brother: James Oscar Wagers. Also surviving are her nieces: Ashley Hamm, Courtney Wagers and Hope Wagers.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Hughie and Allie Wagers, her husband: Glenn Wagers, her brothers: Albert Wagers and Ballard Wagers and her nephew: Cory Wagers.
Funeral Services for Shirley Wagers will be conducted on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 1 PM at the Morgan Branch Baptist Church. Rev. Scotty Jewell will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Paces Creek Cemetery in the Paces Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 5 PM at the Morgan Branch Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
