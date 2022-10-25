Event planning headlined the October Manchester/Clay County Chamber of Commerce meeting.
First item on the agenda was the Chamber initiative “Shop Local.”
The event will be held November 26th. Local vendors will be set up at the Crawdad Community Center on that day also. If you purchase an item you will be eligible for one of the eight $25 gift cards sponsored by the Chamber.
Those participating will also be part of a half page newspaper ad that will be paid for by the Chamber.
“We really want to involve everybody in our community to be a part of this event,” he said. “And encourage everyone to shop local.”
BooFest will be held October 29th and Trick or Treat will be Halloween night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Chamber bylaws were also discussed. No updates to the bylaws had been made since 2003, said Chamber President Steve Collins.
Collins read the bylaws to those in presence. The biggest discussion came in regards to the number of board of directors.
The Chamber currently has 18 board of directors on one-year terms.
Collins proposed to lower the number of directors to 13.
Randy Craft made the motion to lower the number to 13. The motion was seconded and passed. Directors should also attend eight meetings per year to retain their seat.
At the November meeting new board members will be elected. Eight of the 13 members are executive members that serve two-year terms, leaving only five open seats to be voted upon.
Lunch for the chamber meeting was provided by the City of Manchester.
