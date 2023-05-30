Sheriff deputies responded to a call of a Big Creek man that had shotgun pellets in his face Friday.
A call of being shot usually leads to a trip to the hospital, but in this case, it ended at the Clay Detention Center.
Deputy Dewey Grubb responded to the call on Ky. 66 that Archie Knuckles, 40, had been shot and had shotgun pellets in his face.
When deputy Grubb arrived, he attempted to get medical treatment for Knuckles, but he refused.
“He had been having some trouble with some people prior to the incident,” the deputy said. “He had allegedly been harassing some people, we are told.”
A check of Knuckles found that he had outstanding warrants menacing; wanton endangerment 2nd; terroristic threatening 3rd and assault 4th.
Ellen Caldwell, Knuckles girlfriend, according to the warrant, claimed he physically attacked her and beat her with his fists and threw an object at her and hit her stomach.
