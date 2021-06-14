On June 14, 2021 at approximately 10:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Det. J Kelsey and PAO Trent Baker arrested Shawn Shoupe, 34 of Curry Branch Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when units received a complaint of someone laying along with roadway screaming for help. Upon arrival, Deputies located the subject in the middle of the roadway. Through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. During the search of the subject, suspected methamphetamine and suboxone was located. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Trosper. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Shawn Shoupe, 34 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
