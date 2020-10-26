Laurel sheriff’s Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Bobby Shoupe age 34 of Manchester early Monday morning October 26, 2020 at approximately 5:50 AM the arrest occurred off Echo Valley Road, approximately 7 miles South of London after deputies received multiple complaints regarding a male subject apparently covered in mud  with one shoe on knocking on doors on Walnut Road. When deputies arrived in the vicinity, they located the suspect off Echo Valley Road hiding behind a vehicle at a residence there. Deputies noted this subject had glossy eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet and was determined to be under the influence. Bobby Shoupe was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; criminal trespassing – third-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.

Tags

Recommended for you