Sidney W. Bennett, 76, of Cross Timbers passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Hermitage Nursing & Rehab, Hermitage.
He was born March 23, 1943, in Rockland, Maine, the son of Lloyd Charles Bennett and Edna Louise Carver Bennett.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard, worked for the Oneida Baptist Institute in Oneida, Kentucky, as dean of boys for the boarding school for several years and also worked in the coal mines.
He moved to Cross Timbers five years ago from Oneida, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Chris Bennett.
Survivors include his wife, Ethel Bennett of the home; two sons, Rick Bennett (Michelle Holbrook) of Kempton, Indiana, and Brian Bennett (Cyndey) of Cross Timbers; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
