AdventHealth has named Sissel Jacob president and CEO for AdventHealth Manchester, a 49-bed hospital in the organization’s Southeast Region. She will lead the Kentucky facility beginning March 28, and will report to Mike Murrill, president/CEO for the Southeast Region and for AdventHealth Redmond.
"Sissel is a seasoned leader in our organization,” said AdventHealth President/CEO Terry Shaw. “As her responsibilities have grown over the years, we have seen her develop best practice strategies and processes that are not only efficient, but effective in helping us reach our goals. Coupled with her commitment to mission, these qualities will make her an ideal leader at AdventHealth Manchester.”
Jacob currently serves as the vice president of operations at St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, Colorado, a member of Centura Health, which is a partnership of AdventHealth and CommonSpirit Health. She joined Centura Health in 2010, starting as the corporate director of supply chain management. Her scope later expanded to include leadership over environmental services and nutritional services covering three hospitals, Porter Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. She began her professional career as the regional purchasing manager for AdventHealth’s Midwest Region.
“Sissel’s strong operational background and experience leading dynamic, mission-oriented teams will make her a great addition to the AdventHealth Manchester team,” Murrill said. “Manchester, Kentucky, and the greater Clay County community is a special place and I’m sure her passion for service will help advance our healing ministry in that region.”
Last year, AdventHealth Manchester opened a new $16.3 million surgical department and celebrated 50 years at its current site. As the hospital looks ahead, expanding its reach to surrounding rural communities, supporting local economic development and continuing to deliver whole-person care within and beyond hospital walls will continue to be priorities under Jacob’s leadership.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the leaders, providers and team members at AdventHealth Manchester, as well as the local community leaders, to continue to expand our reach and our care to surrounding communities,” said Jacob. “I am committed to the mission of this organization and look forward to supporting our caregivers as they deliver healing and wholeness to the people we serve.”
Jacob earned a Master of Business Administration from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with emphases in finance and management from Union College. She is also a recent graduate of AdventHealth’s Executive Leadership Program.
Jacob will relocate with her husband, Jeremy, and two children, Edward (9) and Arthur (5). In their spare time, the Jacob family enjoys traveling and spending time outdoors hiking and camping.
