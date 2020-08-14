Sister Alice Trent Mooneyham age 95 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the AdventHealth in Manchester, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, January 23, 1925 in Manchester, Kentucky to Jack and Sarah Hacker Runion. She was a homemaker, a member of the Pentecostal Faith and was active in spreading the Gospel for over 60 years and was associated with the Appalachian Children’s Home in Barbourville, Kentucky.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Druesilla Trent and Paul Michael Hensley, her grandchildren: Sarah Smith and Greg, Cody Blackwell, William Trenton Hensley and Allison Cassie Hensley, 2 great grandchildren: Lillian Smith and Gabe Smith as well as her sister: Helen Hatfield.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Sarah Runion, her first husband of over 53 years: Chester Trent and her second husband: Jim Matt Mooneyham as well as several siblings.
Funeral Services for Sister Alice Trent Mooneyham will be conducted on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 7 PM at the Liberty Worship Center. Rev. Rusty Roberts will be presiding. A service will be held on Monday at 2 PM at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Covington, Kentucky with Rev. Tom Bates presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 5 PM at the Liberty Worship Center.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
