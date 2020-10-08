Laurel County Sheriff John Root Along with Sheriff's detectives, deputies, a K-9 team, and bailiffs arrested six individuals on Wednesday afternoon October 7, 2020 at approximately 4:10 PM. The arrests occurred at apartments off Barbourville Street in London while Sheriff's investigators were conducting a drug investigation regarding a complaint of drug trafficking at apartments there. Sheriff's investigators utilizing a search warrant found six subjects there in an apartment, in a vehicle, and in the parking lot and located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, digital scales, baggies, and needles. Those arrested were identified as:
- the owner of the apartment: Amy Warren age 40 of Barbourville Street, in London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin.
- Darrin Jackson age 47 of Hatcher Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin.
- Irvin Johnson age 34 of Taylor Subdivision Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin.
- Amber Shay Holt age 29 of County Farm Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Robert Shelton age 50 of Byble Rd., London charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration – second offense- Sheriff's investigators noted that children were present in the area where this subject was located at.
- Brian Maxey age 50 of Highway 229, London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
All six individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.