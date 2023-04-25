The Clay grand jury has returned six indictments on drug and theft related charges.
-Robert Todd Wooton, 55, was indicted for having a handgun while in possession of drugs as a convicted felon. The incident took place on January 14, 2023, possession of firearm by convicted felon; promoting contraband 1st; possession of controlled substance 1st; possession of firearm at time of commission crime; persistent felony offender, second degree.
-Marty Shepherd, 52, was indicted over an incident on March 10, 2023, on drug charges. Possession of controlled substance 1st; possession of drug paraphernalia.
-David Smith, 47, has been indicted for possession of a controlled substance 1st and possession of a controlled substance 2nd from an incident on February 28, 2023.
-Dewey Finley, 51, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia from an incident on February 6, 2023.
-Arlie Patrick, 39, has been indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st; possession of a controlled substance 3rd; and persistent felony offender.
-Tony Dezarn, 43, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance 1st; promoting contraband 1st; receiving stolen property over $500; criminal mischief 1st; and persistent felony offender 2nd.
