Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports six new confirmed cases and one additional probable case in Clay County today as public worry continues to grow over the outbreak of cases here.
16 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in three days along with two probable cases with one death associated with the virus. Clay now has 28 confirmed cases with 21 active.
Most individuals are self-isolating at home and monitoring symptoms. It is also reported one individual as recovered, bringing the total recovered count to six in Clay County.
An emergency call was made to Clay 911 today to transport a possible COVID-19 patient from Add Hollow to Advent Health. Dispatcher instructions to Emergency Services said the patient was having breathing issues. A family member of the possible patient reached out to The Enterprise and said their loved one had been exposed to COVID and was being treated for double pneumonia and was male. We have confirmed a female has tested positive for COVID and is a resident of Add Hollow. The family member has confirmed the female is the wife of the man transported today.
Social media reports from various sources indicate some of the new cases may be tied to Wal-Mart, this can neither be confirmed nor denied.
Christie Green, Public Health Director for the CVDHD, says she cannot comment at this time when asked if the new cases are associated with the store, but hopes to have more information in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.