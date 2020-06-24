Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards is conducting a death investigation regarding the discovery of a six-year-old male child found unresponsive in a bathtub off KY 1006 just south of London on Tuesday night June 23, 2020 at approximately 10:01 PM. The child was found by his mother who notified emergency services. The child was pronounced deceased by the Laurel County Coroner's office and appears to have drowned in the tub. An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Wednesday to determine the cause of death. Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Sgt. John Inman, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy Brad Mink, and Deputy Jamie Etherton. Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, the Laurel County Coroner's office, and social services. Lieut. Chris Edwards continues to investigate.

Tags

Recommended for you