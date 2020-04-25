CVDHD reports the sixth death of a resident at Jackson Manor in Annville, KY. The resident was an 88 year old female. On behalf of nurses and staff at Jackson County Health Department, we extend deepest sympathies for all families mourning loved ones at this time.
There are no new cases to report for Jackson County, Clay County, or Rockcastle County as of 2:00 PM today. In Jackson County, total confirmed cases are at 57, with 12 recovered and 6 deaths. In Rockcastle County, total confirmed cases remain at 12, with 10 recovered. Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
