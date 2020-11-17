Police say a Manchester woman ran for help at Daniel Boone Development Monday afternoon after she had allegedly been beaten by a man.

Tammy Bray, no age or address, was in the parking lot at the agency and went to the front door asking for help.  She told employees that G.H. Sizemore had ‘beat her’, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers responded to the scene to find Sizemore, 59, of Big Creek, very drunk and disorderly.

He was charged with assault 1st degree (domestic violence), public intoxication and disorderly conduct 2nd.

