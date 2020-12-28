Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 26, 2020 at approximately 11:40 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith arrested G.H. Sizemore, 59 of Manchester.
The arrest occurred when Deputy Smith was dispatched to a complaint of an individual passed out at a business off of South Highway 421. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith came into contact with the subject and through investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of alcohol. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Wes Wolfe and Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison.
G.H. Sizemore, 59 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place
