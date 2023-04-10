Men repairing a fence to keep their donkey from escaping found human remains last Monday in the Big Creek community.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson has confirmed a skull and several bones were found off Ky. 66. The remains were found near the home of a man that was reported missing in October 2020.
Deputy Coroner Rhonda Smith, along with sheriff’s deputies Coty Arnold and Jeremy Gabbard, worked throughout the night collecting evidence, the sheriff said.
“We have found several bones and articles of clothing,” the sheriff said. “We are working with the Kentucky State Police for DNA testing.”
The search was continued on Tuesday morning for more remains.
Due to the pending investigation, the sheriff said he could not release any further information. The department is requesting rapid DNA testing to verify the remains.
One of the missing persons in Clay County had a residence in the area where the remains were found.
David Campbell, 49, lived less than a half mile from where the remains were discovered on Monday. He was last seen walking on Ky. 66 near his home on October 22, 2020.
A massive search was underway in the area for several days with no results. Campbell was disabled and suffered from Parkinson’s Disease.
The day of his disappearance, his caregivers, Danny, and Gloria Gibson, contacted family members in the area asking if they had seen David.
Since 2016, six people in Clay County were reported missing and never found.
In 2021, two skulls were found following flooding in the Red Bird area along Ky. 66. One of the skulls was later identified as McKayla Collett, 21, of Leslie County, that was reported missing on October 24th, 2020. Results from the other skull are still pending, according to coroner Jarrod Becknell.
In the spring of 2016, Angela Smith, 30, a resident of Little Creek, was last seen on Easter at her home. Smith’s home was in the vicinity of the location where the remains were found.
A few months later Cecil Burkhart, 30, was reported missing from the Teges Creek area at Oneida.
Four years later October 22, 2020, David Campbell, 49, of Big Creek, was last seen walking on the roadway near his home. Two days later, 21-year-old Makayla Collett, was reported missing from the Middle Fork area of Leslie County on Ky. 66 at Red Bird.
On December 15, 2020, Robert “Bob” Estep, 69, left his home to go deer hunting off Ky. 149 at Hector and was never heard from again.
