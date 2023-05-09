Confirmation on a skull found off Ky. 66 in early April could come soon, according to Sheriff Patrick Robinson.
The sheriff says he’s spoken with forensic experts at the crime lab examining the skull.
“Any day,” he said. “That’s what they told me in regard to finding out about the DNA of the skull.”
Various DNA samples were taken from the family members of David Campbell, reported missing in October 2020. The skull and other bones were found near Campbell’s home off Ky. 66.
Sheriff Robinson says a large amount of evidence was found at the scene but could not comment on evidence that may lead them to the arrest of parties involved.
“We have found several bones and articles of clothing,” the sheriff said. “We are hoping to have answers really soon in this case.”
The remains were found near the home of Campbell, 49.
“He lived less than a half mile from where the remains were discovered,” the sheriff said.
He was last seen walking on Ky. 66 near his home.
Along with the skull, numerous bones and articles of clothing were found. The clothing matched the description of what Campbell was wearing when he was last seen.
Police say the clothing very well may contain DNA evidence from the perpetrator’s that committed the crime.
If the skull is confirmed as Campbell, that will leave four remaining unsolved missing persons.
