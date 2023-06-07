“No kid sleeps on the floor in our town” is the mission state of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit organization with a newly forming chapter here in Manchester, KY-Clay Co. Chapter.
The goal of this organization is to build and deliver beds to children ages 3-17 years who do not have a bed. When delivered, the beds either twin singles or bunk beds, will include the mattress and all bedding. The beds will be free to families who need this for their children. The success of this project will depend solely on community support.
Core members of the local chapter met Thursday night to do a practice session of building 5 beds. In the coming weeks the community and private businesses will be offered the opportunity to build and deliver beds to children in Clay Co.
If interested the chapter can bring all tools and supplies to your location for your people to build a bed from start to finish. The option will also be available to deliver the beds to local families.
For more information please go to shpbeds.org or contact (606)599-2389, 606
594-3256, 606 598-7274.
