The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a section of KY 1780 (mile point 2.32) in Leslie County will continue to be closed due to slide repair operations, and is expected to re-open Friday, July 21.
The roadway will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
