The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair/paving operations continue on a portion of KY 2000 (mile points 6-9) in Clay County.
The roadway will be closed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while the slide repair/paving operations are expected to conclude on Friday, May 29.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
