(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – A loss on senior night wasn’t what the Tigers envisioned following their 30-24 loss to visiting Garrard County on Friday evening. Senior wideout Adam Collins had a monster night for the Tigers, rushing for 88 yards while pulling in 146 yards receiving on nine catches, and two touchdowns.
Coach Mike Sizemore was proud of his team’s effort, as they simply just came up short. “I thought our kids made plays down the stretch that gave us an opportunity to be in the game, and even come away with a win, but we just came up a little short,” said Sizemore. “Garrard has a really good team as evidenced by who they have beaten this season, so we knew going in we were playing a quality opponent. It’s one of those games where you hate that we came up a little short but at the same time we are proud of how our guys played all the way down to the wire.”
It was also a big night for QB Tate Rice, who tossed his way to a very efficient night throwing 12-19 passes for 161 yards, and two scores. Collins was the recipient of both scores. Collins led the team in rushing with his 88 yards, while RB Trevor Spurlock added 13 strong carries for a hard-earned 68 yards.
The Tigers seemingly turned the tide of the contest in the 2nd half, as adjustments and fiery play almost led the Tigers back on top of Garrard County. “Garrard came out in a completely different look on offense and defense than we had saw on film recently from them in the beginning,” said Sizemore. “We felt like there were some things that we could do to give them trouble in the second half and our kids were able to go out there and make plays when they had the ball in their hands. It was just a great back and forth football game between two teams that played it all the way down to the wire. I was proud of how our guys just kept battling back down the stretch to put ourselves in a position to win the game late if anything at all breaks our way down the stretch. We just have a great group of kids that play hard and are tough to beat because they will literally play until there isn’t a second left on the clock and that’s evidenced by the effort they showed out there on the field.”
The game ended in defeat for Clay County, but that doesn’t change what the exiting senior class leaves on the field at Tiger Stadium. “We are losing a very special group of seniors this year,” said Coach Sizemore. “These guys have been extremely important in changing the way our football program is perceived in the area over the past few years and it gives us a great foundation to continue to build upon in the coming years. When kids come up in our program now they benefit from the success that these guys have been able to have but at the same time they need to have the hunger to improve and win the way this group of seniors have shown over the past several years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.