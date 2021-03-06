The City of Manchester is advising residents of Lower Beech Creek and the area near the Bert T. Combs dam that a small breech has been found at the dam.
Officials with the Division of Water Dam Safety Branch has evaluated the leak and determined the risk is extremely small of a collapse.
As a precaution, residents of Lower Beech Creek to Sutton Branch need to be advised of the situation.
State officials say the likelihood of a collapse in the dam is extremely small.
City officials had contractors to review the dam and work will begin immediately to repair the breech. The lake will be closed to the public beginning immediately.
