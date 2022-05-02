This past week, Oneida held an exciting event for our community. I was able to attend and see many people working together, enjoying our town, and kids having the best time!
This was an outstanding event for our people. We were also able to celebrate our young boys ball team, winning their ball tournament. Their hard work paid off, after many years of barely having a team. A parade honored them and we couldn’t be more proud! I’ve been thinking of how much tourism impacts our town. It seems to be the one thing that could boost our economy.
We hear so much negativity, like... “are you from gun-Chester?” Or I went on a cruise one time, and while waiting at the elevator, I was talking and a man asked me if I was from Australia? I said.. “No”...he said... “but you’re from somewhere”...I said.. “yeah... Kentucky.” We don’t even realize our accent until we’re away from home. But I wouldn’t change it. We are known for some good things. Those are the “magic words” that may bring people in.
Did you know that I’ve heard from Air B&B owners, that when visitors come, they mostly want to stay in and cook? Because in the cities, eating out is convenient. They are looking for the slow paced life that we are blessed to have. They are looking for more natural environments, such as spending time on a farm. Going on hikes. Rock climbing, even.
With that, comes a relationship built connecting outsiders to our town. When we go on trips, we may look for fun things to do, and ask.. “What is there to do for fun around here?” Visitors are wanting to know the same things when they come here. We want our town to sound inviting... just like that Manchester/ Oneida sign is, when you’ve been gone too long. We are a trail town. That’s a great way for people to see the beauty here. A lot of people put in for the Elk draw, and hunt here. Our history is endless... with the salt works being like gold back in the day for soldiers during the war.
The narrows are something to see in Oneida. Years ago, people would wait for the river to flood so that they could tie their log rafts together and be pushed downstream to take their lumber to the closest mill. The rock cliff there was dangerous, and many lives were lost there.
Oneida Baptist Institute does so much for our community. When they began, it was the intention to allow kids to go to school together after a long feud. James Anderson Burns had a vision and it has held true. Connecting the outside world with the small town of Oneida. We always hear people say... if you wanna do anything with your life, you better get out of here.
I guess that depends on what you want to do with your life. People from the cities are buying land here like crazy. Maybe they are trying to escape something that we don’t understand here, such as daily violence and so on. I wouldn’t trade one single day, here in small town USA.
-Home is the nicest word there is. Laura Ingalls Wilder
