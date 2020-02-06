Smallwood

Don Smallwood

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Deputy Joey Robinson and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Don Smallwood age 35 of Highway 1524, Manchester on Tuesday night February 4, 2020 at approximately 11:33 PM. The arrest occurred off Rocky branch Road, approximately 6 miles South of London after this subject was found unlawfully in a church building there. This subject was found in a children's classroom and deputies noted that the suspect had apparently trashed the room and thrown cigarette butts down on the floor. This subject was found in possession of a hypodermic needle used to shoot up Suboxone. Deputies also noted that this subject had apparently used the bathroom all over the parking lot and on the side of the building near the children's playground. This individual was charged with burglary – third-degree; criminal mischief – third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. 

